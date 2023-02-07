What Is 'Bard'? Google's New AI Platform To Take On ChatGPT | Explained

Google, a California-based technology company owned by Alphabet has announced a new AI chatbot-like platform that will be more of a conversational tool, just like ChatGPT. This came soon after the tech giant Microsoft announced that it would be making a multi-billion dollar collaboration with Open AI’s Chat GPT.

What Is Bard?

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post that his company is launching a conversational AI service called Bard to gather user feedback before going live to the general public.

1/ In 2021, we shared next-gen language + conversation capabilities powered by our Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Coming soon: Bard, a new experimental conversational #GoogleAI service powered by LaMDA. https://t.co/cYo6iYdmQ1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2023

The company stated that the Bard would use information obtained directly from the internet. The new chatbot is powered by LaMDA, Google's AI that produces text with impressive talent, as was previously reported.

Taking to Twitter, Pichai said, " platform draws on information from the web to produce new, high-quality responses," suggesting that it would provide responses that were current, something ChatGPT is unable to achieve.

He also mentioned Google's plans to integrate AI elements into its search engine that will synthesise information for complicated queries like which sport is easier to learn- cricket or football. Currently, Google displays content from other websites on the Web in response to questions with obvious answers.

In a demo of the service, Bard allows users to give it a prompt but warns that its response may be improper or wrong, just like its rival bot ChatGPT. In order to serve more people and improve based on their comments, Google is using a version of LaMDA that uses less processing power, according to Pichai.

Meanwhile, the Open AI’s ChatGPT has become a huge success as it has got 57 million unique visitors in December, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, Google has been developing this AI platform for several years but has been reluctant to launch it due to reputational concerns. But looking at ChatGPT, the company has finally planned to step into the space and it would be interesting to see how the space grows.

(With Agency Inputs)