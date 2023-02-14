What Is Aadhar Mitra, New Chatbot Launched By UIDAI For Aadhaar-Related Queries | Details Inside

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory body established under the Aadhar act, has launched an AI/ML-based new chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ which will help users track all the information related to their enrollment status, the Aadhar Card status, information on enrollment centre location and much more. Additionally, it would also help the users register their complaints and track them.

The UIDAI has also distributed a special QR code that will connect consumers to the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot in order to provide further information about the chatbot. The information is also available on the UIDAI official website, which could assist consumers in accessing it.

In a tweet by UIDAI, the organisation states that the chatbot is available for the support of residents and they can now track the latest information, track grievances, and more.

"UIDAI has an effective grievance redressal structure that is made up of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, a Technology Center, and active contact centre partners.” According to a press statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT, "UIDAI has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of conducting business and it has been consistently striving to make Aadhaar holders experience progressively better.

"The organisation is devoted to improving living conditions and strengthening its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually implementing a cutting-edge and futuristic Open-Source CRM system. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been created with enhanced capabilities to improve UIDAI service delivery to residents," it further added in the press statement.

With this, the Aadhar has become the prominent form of identification and the government suggests that everyone is required to get an aadhar card. Additionally, the government also pushes the residents to update their aadhar card with the latest details, related to their address details, contact details, up-to-date image, and other information.