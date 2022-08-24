What Happened To Facebook Today? Users Complain After Newsfeed Shows Spam Posts From Celeb Pages

Meta-owned Facebook on Wednesday topped the list of trends owing to a major bug which brought chaos to the Facebook feeds. Those logging onto Facebook just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities. Due to a major bug, users are seeing a bizarre array of posts on their news feeds instead of the regular updates from their friends and pages they follow.

Facebook users have flagged the issue on other social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit asking whether the social media giant (Facebook) is hacked. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Facebook's parent company Meta, as quoted by The Independent, said that they are working to get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience," he said.

What Happened To Facebook Today?

Suppose if you follow Eminem, for instance, then your feed will only show posts on Eminem's page made by other users. Not only Eminem, if you follow any other celebrity, then your feed will be made up entirely of posts on their page. Users are subjected to a flurry of comments from strangers that have been left on celebrities' pages. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the major glitch, many users have posted memes or posts to push their own personal projects by promoting them into other people's feeds.

Here's what the problem looks like:

What celebrities’ pages you see will depend on which you follow. A person named Chris Mearle shared screenshots of what's happening with her Facebook feed. She follows Eminem and Billie Eilish and what she can see is only random comments and posts made on Eminem and Billie Eilish's pages.

Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed pic.twitter.com/nQwvtLqRjT — chris🧣 (@chrismearle) August 24, 2022

What has happened to my Facebook feed?! pic.twitter.com/0HRjzKnyB6 — Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) August 24, 2022

Hey @facebook, please sort out your news feed. Aa much as I love consuming content, I don't want to be reading every single post someone writes on Kevin Harts page 😂 pic.twitter.com/jitVnms65c — Basil Zoccali (@BasilZoccali) August 24, 2022

The outage was reported by a website tracker DownDetector. Reportedly, 43 per cent of users have reported issues with the app, 40 per cent relating to the newsfeed and 16 per cent relating to the website in general.