What Features Twitter Users Will Get If They Pay $8 Per Month For Blue Badge

After announcing that Twitter would soon be charging $8 per month for the blue subscription, Elon Musk has also announced that the users will get the verified tick on their profile. However, the decision brought a lot of backlash towards the platform and the new owner Elon Musk. But there are a lot more which users can get with the Blue subscription.

Notably, there are more benefits for the users if the user pays the premium for the Blue subscription. It includes half the ads (not a completely ad-free experience), priority in the mentions, replies and search. Along with these, the user will also be able to upload long videos or audios on the platform. In addition, Musk stated in a subsequent tweet that Twitter Blue will include a paywall bypass feature that will work with publishers who collaborate with Twitter.

According to reports, the prices will vary depending on the countries where the Blue subscription is available. Elon Musk has also hinted at a secondary tag for public figures to appear beneath their name. This is expected to be a secondary badge, possibly alongside the blue tick for notable users.

However, the company has not released any kind of statement which clarifies how the all new subscription is going to work. On the other hand, people are taking social media to show their disappointment by throwing different opinions, memes and tweets on the platform.

Earlier, Musk took to Twitter to reply to trolls, saying, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8”. Not only this, the world’s richest man also clarified that the new step would help the platform to get bot free, fake accounts free and reduce spam to the highest.

Elon Musk announced Twitter Blue on Twitter saying, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”