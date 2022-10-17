We Are Expecting More People To Switch To 5G Devices This Festive Season: Airtel

After the rollout of Airtel 5G Plus services in India, Bharti Airtel is expecting the sale of 5G phones to spike. As there are multiple phones available in the market that are affordable and 5G supported, we are expecting people to switch to 5G phones. It will be a huge transition in the adoption of next-generation technology said the CTO of Airtel.

According to a report by ET, Airtel is expecting the percentage of 5G users to grow to an all-new high subscriber base (where the services are available). "India has currently 8% devices which are 5G-ready and it will grow significantly by March 2023," he said.

Sekhon added that Airtel Standalone (SA) is 5G ready, but network features are currently only available for enterprise use cases. Airtel is initially rolling out 5G service through what is known as Non-Standalone (NSA) Mode.

However, the 5G is using existing 4G infrastructure which includes the SIM CARD along with the 5G radio to offer 5G speeds. All the networks will eventually move to standalone once most of the traffic moves to 5G from 4G, all devices support all modes and bands within a couple of years.

“Airtel is SA enabled, but this SA is dedicated to enterprise use cases that require network slicing and ultra-low latency capabilities,” said Sekhon. “We are not rolling out SA for the general public because this is not yet a mature technology that is ubiquitous and we are a bit ahead...as the ecosystem matures, we will (to SA).” The CTO said only businesses that need on-premises data are evaluating private 5G networks.