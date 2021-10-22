New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amid all the rising prices of petrol, diesel among others now watching Tv is going to be added to the list of expensive things too. The prices of TV channels are going to be increased from December 1st, 2021.

As the leading Broadcasting networks like ZEE, STAR, SONY, VIACOM 18 have excluded some channels from their bouquet, or the pack of channels proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI). Because of this, viewers may have to spend up to 50% more to watch the same channels now.

For leading channels like Star Plus, Colors, Sony, and Zee, TC viewers will have to pay Rs 35 extra after a hike of 50 percent in the price. At present, people pay Rs 49 per month for Star and Disney channels but after December they may have to pay up to Rs 69 per month.

For Sony, they will have to spend Rs 71 a month instead of Rs 39. For Zee, it will be Rs 49 instead of Rs 39 and for Viacom18 channels, it will be Rs 39 instead of Rs 25.

The broadcasters have hiked the prices due to the new tariff order (NTO) of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI here is the authority that regulates broadcasting and mobile services in India.

TRAI had issued a New Tariff Order (NTO) in March 2017 regarding the prices of TV channels. TRAI believed that with NTO 2.0, viewers will be able to pay by selecting only those channels which they want to watch.

However, the channels whose monthly value was kept between Rs 15-25 by the broadcasting network, were fixed at a minimum of Rs 12 due to the new tariff order of TRAI. Due to which the broadcaster channel was suffering. Due to this, the prices of some popular channels are increasing.

The step has been taken to reduce the loss of the broadcasters. Because taking popular channels from the bouquet and recharging them separately will help them.

