New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphone manufacturer brand Samsung is all set to unveil the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series during its 'Galaxy Unpacked' today (February 09). Ahead of the launch, a tipster has released a video that depicts the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra design. The Galaxy S22 Plus Ultra is expected to have the same camera hardware as last year, however, will have a new look and a resigned of the exterior that was inspired by the now discontinued Note series.

Taking to Twitter, tipster Demonix shared the video which showed both Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per the video, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in four colours -- Black, Green, Pink, and White. The new lineup of these models will be an addition to the company's already popular Galaxy 'S' series smartphones. Samsung is expected to launch three models under the title of Galaxy S22 lineup – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Take a look at the video here:



Launch timing and live streaming details of Samsung Galaxy S22 series:

The launch event will begin at 08:30 pm IST on February 09, 2022. In order to watch the live stream, one can visit the official website of Samsung and their YouTube channel. The live stream can be also watched on the social media handles of Samsung.

Expected price of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra:

If leaks by tipster Jon Prosser are to be believed then, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be priced at $799 (approximately Rs 59,800), $999 (approximately Rs 74,800), $1,199 (approximately Rs 89,800) respectively.

Expected specification of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra:

As per previous reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the rest of the two models Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to feature 6.8-inch display.

The smartphone series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region of launch.

While talking about the camera, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone can include a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The phone is expected to have a 10MP selfie camera.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen