Watch: Migrant Workers Flee Apple's Biggest Production Plant In China Amid Rising Covid Cases

Amidst the new wave of Covid in China, a huge amount of migrant workers moving back to their home countries who were working for the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou evading the Zero Covid Lockdown. Foxconn, an Apple partner, is experiencing COVID-19 issues at its massive iPhone manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, China, which might reduce November iPhone shipments by up to 30%, according to Reuters.

Many videos denoting the incident have been shared on social media which include the workers jumping out of the boundaries of the manufacturing plant. Talking about Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, the tech giant Apple gets half of the total iPhone production done there. The factory reportedly has over 3 lakh workers, many of which allegedly fled to their hometowns on foot.

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

"Workers have escaped from Apple's main assembly plant in Zhengzhou, evading the Zero Covid lockdown. After escaping, they're walking to hometowns more than 100 kilometres distant to avoid the Covid app's controls and put an end to this,” Stephen McDonell, the BBC's China correspondent, tweeted about it.

Pictures of many workers walking on the roads with their luggage in their hands have gone viral. On the other hand, the locals were seen providing refreshments by setting up local supply stations.

Talking about the impact on production, Apple is going to face a supply-demand constraint during the prime time when people look to buy new handsets due to the year-end holiday season or the festive season, ANI reported.

The number of locally transmitted Covid cases in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan, increased from 97 to 167 in the seven days leading up to October 29.

As a result, part of the city of around 10 million people was placed under a rigorous lockdown as China continues to implement the zero-Covid policy, which is being dealt with by strict lockdown measures.