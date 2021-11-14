New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Video platform YouTube is one of the most loved and preferred platforms for watching everything and anything. Though YouTube streams every video for free, there is one aspect that isn't really liked by everyone -- YouTube ads. YouTube ads can be a source of income for many content creators whereas it can be a matter of hindrance for many. However, there are tricks and tips that will help you avoid the ads altogether and enjoy your favourite video without any hindrance.



How to Watch Ad-Free YouTube Videos without buying YouTube Premium:



Educational videos, makeup- tutorials, and several others hacks are most preferred by people and hindrance during these videos can easily annoy them. So in order to watch these videos without any ad, you should download YouTube videos and can watch them in offline mode. This will make YouTube videos ad-free and does not even require any subscription. Provided you should have a good internet connection.



Here’s how you can download a YouTube video:



Step 1: Open YouTube on your phone



Step 2: Now, search the video you want to download and play it completely



Step 3: Now, below the video, you will find the download option -- click on that



Step 4: Once clicked, you will get the option to download your video in which quality (720 or 360 pixels)



Step 5: Once you have selected the option, your YouTube video will get easily downloaded provided you should have a good internet connection.



NOTE: After this, you can play those downloaded videos even if there is no internet.



Here's how you can block ads on YouTube:



- Go to YouTube, select the video you want to watch



- Add the period (.) to the URL after YouTube.com



So, by adding the full stop to the URL, YouTube doesn't normalise the hostname, and there isn't a hostname match. Now the page will be divided into two parts, one where the page will deliver the content to the user, another where it doesn't show ads, cookies, or Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen