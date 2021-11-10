New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp had recently rolled out various new features for its Android and iOS users and one among them is multi-device support system. This feature allows users to use their WhatsApp account on other devices without requiring their phones to be connected to the internet.

The feature is already in testing on both Android and iOS devices and is currently available in beta mode. The best part of this feature is that it will allow users to use their WhatsApp even if the smartphone does not have good internet connectivity. However, if the user leaves their main device disconnected for over 14 days, then all other linked devices will be logged out automatically.

With the help of a multi-device feature, one can easily link up to four devices to their account which includes, WhatsApp web and other devices. Apart from that, WhatsApp has also confirmed that this feature support end-to-end encryption, which means your calls, chats, and media will remain private.

How to use WhatsApp Web without your smartphone

To use WhatsApp on other devices without connecting to a smartphone, first, the user has to link their device to the Web, Desktop, or Portal at the initial stage.

Step 1: First open WhatsApp -- on the top right corner of the screen you will see three-dotted icons -- tap on that

Step 2: Now here you will find 'linked devices' now, again tap on 'Multi-device beta' after which, a page will open in front of you which will explain the limitations of the feature and other things.

Step 3: Now, the user has to tap on the 'join beta' button and tap on the continue button. Once the user is done with this process then he or she simply needs to link your smartphone to WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen