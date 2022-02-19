New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used communication mediums all across the world. The messaging app provides a bunch of different features for its users. From sharing a picture, doing video calls, to sending money, the app can do all the work with a single touch. However, WhatsApp also provides the option of blocking people which may cause trouble for some individuals.

If your family member or a friend has blocked you on WhatsApp and you want to message them, then here’s how you can do it in these simple steps.

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and go to the settings option

Step 2: Here you will get the option to delete the account -- click on that

Step 3: Now, you have to enter your mobile number and click on delete account

Step 4: With this, your account will be deleted. Now you need to reinstall the app.

Step 5:Once reinstalled and filled in the necessary details, you will be able to text the contacts who have blocked you.

NOTE: It should be noted that once you delete your account, you will automatically exit all the WhatsApp groups.

Another option through which you can text the person who blocked you is to first seek help from a common friend. Ask your friends to form a WhatsApp group including the person who blocked you.

Once the group is formed, ask your friend to remove himself or herself from the group. Once the person leaves the group, then you will be able to talk to the person who blocked you.

Recently, WABetaInfo, the messaging application is working on a feature that will introduce a camera button in a user's business settings. By clicking on it, users can select a photo or take a new photo to use as the cover photo for their profile. Apart from that, WhatsApp will also introduce the feature of cover photo similar to Meta.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen