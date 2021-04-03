Despite the efforts by telcos, customers continue to receive spam calls every day. Learn how to stop incoming calls on your smartphone by following these three ways. Read here to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: All telecom operators and third-party apps are constantly taking measures to control spam calls. However, despite efforts by operators, customers continue to receive spam calls every day. Apart from spam calls, there are many times when you want to avoid picking up normal incoming calls. Usually, we do not want to pick up the call when we are hanging out with friends or in an important meeting with the boss or watching a movie. In this article, you will know some ways, with the help of which you can stop incoming calls even without putting the phone on flight mode. So let's know what are these ways:

First Option: For this, first go to the 'Call Settings' option on your smartphone. Then you click on the 'Call Forwarding' option. Once you click on it, you will see three more options i) 'Always Forward', ii) 'Forward When Busy' and iii) 'Forward When Unanswered'. Select the 'Always Forward' option and enter a number that is either closed or not working. Then, click on the Enable button. This will stop all incoming calls to your number. With this, you will also be able to use mobile data without any problem.

Second Option: Go to your smartphone settings and tap on the sound. After this, select the option 'Do not disturb' and click on the call. Once you tap on the call, select 'Do Not Allow Any Calls' from the popup menu. Now turn off the 'allow repeat callers' toggle.

Third Option: Apart from these two options, you can stop the incoming call by using the 'Call Barring' method. For this, you have to go to the call settings on the phone. In the call settings, you will see the option of advanced setting, click on it. You will see the option of 'Call Barring'. Now tap on the 'All Incoming calls' option and enter the call Barring password. This password is usually 0000 or 1234. Now tap on Turn On and you will not receive any incoming call.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan