Want To Share Heavy Files At Lightning Fast Speed, Here's How You Can Do It

Google Drive is the most popular cloud storage option for both individuals and businesses. It offers a wide range of functionality for storing, accessing, and sharing data. However, if you have heavier files to share, it sometimes becomes complicated and time-consuming. Be it the server issues, slow uploading time, or the processing error, one gets irritated when the work gets delayed. But the good news is, you can still access or share your files without using Google Drive.

The name of the alternative is Toffeeshare. It is a peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing service that prioritises privacy and security. All you need to do is visit https://toffeeshare.com/ and upload any kind of media, be it movies, videos, bunch, or heavy files. There is no limit on the size and you can upload and share it at a lightning-fast speed. Additionally, the platform is an end to end-encrypted and only the receiver gets to see the file shared. The platform also claims that it stores nothing online.

Here is a step-by-step guide following which you can share the media files in a shorter period of span, that too, safely.

1. Go to the official Toffeeshare website at https://toffeeshare.com/.

2. When you first open the website, you will notice an upload box on the left side of the screen.

3. Drag the file you wish to share and wait for it to be uploaded.

4. After uploading, the platform will provide a link and a QR code that the other person can use to download the file.

5. Finally, copy the link and send it to the other person.

There are numerous other platforms through which you can share files with your friends, colleagues, or family; among the most popular file-sharing platforms are WeTransfer, Dropbox, and OneDrive.