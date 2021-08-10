Though WhatsApp does not allow its users to record calls, this trick might help them to do so with the help of a third-party app. The app will allow both Android and iOS users to record calls on WhatsApp.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has often been used for making calls. However, due to the privacy policy, the app does not provide the facility of recording a call. Though WhatsApp does not allow its users to record calls, this trick might help them to do so with the help of a third-party app. The app will allow both Android and iOS users to record calls on WhatsApp.

Steps through which you can record the call on an Android device

Step 1: If you are an android user, then you can download the cube call recorder or any other app on your phone.

Step 2: After you have downloaded the app, go to WhatsApp and dial the number of the person you wanted to call.

Step 3: If you see Cube Call Widgets in the app, your call is being recorded.

Step 4: Open the setting section of the application, click on Force Voice in Voice Call

Steps through which you can record the call on iOS device

Step 1. For all iOS users, they can record a WhatsApp call using Mac.

Step 2: Connect your iOS device to Mac via Lightning cable

Step 3: After you connect both the devices, you will see a 'Trust this computer' written on your computer, click on it.

Step 4: If this is for the first time you are connecting a phone to a Mac you have to go to the Quick Time option.

Step 5: Once done, there will be an option of New Audio Recording in the Files section, click on the record button.

Step 6: Once the process is completed press the quick time record button and make a WhatsApp call.

Step 7: Add user icon when your calls get connected now call recording will start when the person receives your call.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen