New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With the increasing digitisation in today's world, everything seems to be dependent on the internet. From using social media apps to making online payments for your expenses, everything is done with the help of the internet. With apps like Paytm, Google Pay, UPI, and Phonepe, it has become really easy for people to pay money whenever and wherever they want.



But what if your internet connection dies in the middle of a transaction? Well here's a solution that many might not know -- that a person can use UPI without the internet. In order to use the UPI payments option without an internet connection, you have to dial *99# USSD code on your phone's dialler.



What is *99#?



The *99# service was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2012 for all mobile phone users including non-smartphone users. For people who have a smartphone, then this service is used as an emergency feature in case of no internet connectivity, while for those who have a feature phone, this is the only method to use UPI transactions.



If you are keen to know how to use UPI, Paytm, and other money transaction apps without internet connectivity then here’s a step-by-step guide for it.



Note: Before jumping on any of these steps, first you need to download the BHIM app and complete the one-time registration process only after which you will be able to do offline UPI transfers. However, make sure that you have linked your mobile number with the right bank account.



Step 1: Open the dialer of your phone and type *99#, after which you will be directed to a menu that consists of seven options -- ‘Send Money’, ‘Receive Money’, ‘Check Balance’, ‘My Profile’, ‘Pending Requests’, ‘Transactions’ and ‘UPI PIN’.



Step 2: Press 1 on your dial pad and select the option of 'Send Money.' This option will help you to send money by using your phone number, UPI ID, or your account number and IFSC code.



Step 3: Among different payment methods, you have to select one and if you have selected the phone number option then you have to enter the mobile number of the person to whom you want to send money. If you have selected the UPI payment transaction option then, you have to enter the UPI ID and the same criteria is for the bank account where you have to enter the 11-digit IFSC code of the person to whom you wish to send money.



Step 4: Now you have to enter the amount you want to transfer to the person



Step 5: In the last step you have to enter your own UPI PIN and press send. Once the money is transferred you will receive an update of transaction status along with a reference ID.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen