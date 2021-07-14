If you are unable to understand that whether your device has been hacked or not then this article is for you. Through these ways, you will easily find out whether your phone is hacked or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Hacking has become one of the major concerns for people using smartphones and computers. It has always made people anxious about their privacy and cases of hacking have seen a major spike these days since the world shifted to digital work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Through hacking, a hacker may get through your device and can obtain every piece of information. So, if your smartphone is hacked, it can lead to things like loss of data, misuse of the processing power of the device, and theft of financial and personal details.

If you are unable to understand that whether your device has been hacked or not then this article is for you. Users should pay close attention to these details to ensure that they do not suffer any loss. Through these ways, you will easily find out whether your phone is hacked or not.

Sometimes it becomes difficult to even analyze that your phone has been hacked, till the time people understand the situation gets out of control. However, if you notice that the battery of your smartphone is suddenly draining which is faster than usual, then it could be a sign that your phone has been hacked and malware is running in the background that is draining the battery fast. Although a phone's battery life tends to degrade over a period of time.

If suddenly apps like WhatsApp or Instagram start to freeze or disappear from your phone’s screen without uninstalling, then it indicates that malware software is draining your device's storage.

Sites like Google, Twitter, or Facebook usually don’t have malware popups that ask you to install antivirus software or other tools, so if you see these ads while browsing the web or using your phone then it is an indication that your phone has been infected.

Another sign of hacking could be, lagging of devices while opening any webpage. If you often have to restart your phone in order to boost its usage then the device may be running malware software. The hacker, who is using your system resource in the background, can be Bitcoin Miner or Cryptocurrency miner.

On the other hand, if you notice that your data is running out quickly, then this might help you to understand that the hackers have an eye on your phone, and due to their tampering your data is running out fast

One of the most important pieces of advice which one should always pay attention to is to never install any software from unknown sources and never use public Wi-Fi networks. This may give an entry to unknown hackers into your device which will cause huge damage to your data and the hacker will invade your privacy as well.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen