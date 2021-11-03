New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With the increase in the use of technology and digitalisation, the menace of data theft and leaks is also increasing day by day. Hacking or tapping smartphones has become one of the common ways through which scamsters can easily steal the personal and important information of an individual.



It is very important to be aware of these kinds of scams as they may create problems for an individual. If your device is hacked or getting tapped, then all your important information is at risk and can be used against you. With the help of these steps, you will easily know whether your phone is hacked or not.



High data consumption:



If someone is tapping your smartphone, then one of the biggest signs will be extreme data consumption because most malicious apps use the internet to upload your data to their servers. If you want to check your data consumption, then follow these steps.



Step 1: Go to settings options in your smartphone



Step 2: Click on the network option



Step 3: Now click on the data usage option



Step 4: Here, you can see your data consumption



Overheating of the battery:



Some of the common reasons due to which your smartphones may overheat are high brightness, using heavy games or apps or talking on the phone for hours. However, if your phone is heating up even if you are not doing any of the above-mentioned things, then it can be a sign of phone tapping. The malicious apps installed in your phone will cause overheating.



Lots of ads and pop-ups on the device:



If you notice abnormal behaviour in your phones such as the screen of the phone turning on automatically, applications opening by themselves, sudden lagging or you are receiving N number of ad pop-ups, then your smartphone might be infected with spyware.



Unnecessary background noise during calls:



If there is an unusual sound during a call, it's possible that your device is being tapped. These unusual noises do not happen due to network connections. However, if you have recently noticed unusual noises, then it is one of the signs that your phone is getting tapped.

