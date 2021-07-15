In order to use this trick, download an external third-party app such as WhatsApp Delete App. Install it, and grant all the necessary permissions so that the app can work properly.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: American freeware messaging service WhatsApp is one of the widely used platforms on the internet. It is famous for providing so many features such as voice messages, video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content. Yet there are many unexplored features that people are unaware of. Today we are going to tell you how you can see deleted messages, audios, and videos with a small trick.

How to recover deleted videos, audio, or messages?

1. In order to use this trick, download an external third-party app such as WhatsApp Delete App. Install it, and grant all the necessary permissions so that the app can work properly.

2. Now, open Whatsapp, and click on the three dots on the top-right corner. Go to 'Settings', and then 'Data and Storage Usage'. Allow everything there. This will help you automatically download all the files. After this, you will be able to recover the video, audio, or message.

Who can do this?

Meanwhile, there are several other third-party apps available on the Google Play store that can help you restore deleted WhatsApp messages. However, WhatsApp doesn’t have an official feature that will show you the messages that have been deleted. Also, there are no options available for iPhone users.

Moreover, you can also see a deleted WhatsApp message without any app, provided you have got an Android 11 device. The OS comes with a built-in notification history option that can keep a log of all WhatsApp messages, even though they have been deleted by the recipient. Here's how you can enable notification history on Android 11 mobile phone to see deleted WhatsApp messages.

How to see deleted messages?

1. Open the Settings app and tap 'Apps & Notifications.'

2. Tap 'Notifications'

3. Tap 'Notification history' and toggle the button next to ‘Use notification history.’

4. After this, all your previous notifications, including WhatsApp messages, will appear on the page.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha