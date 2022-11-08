Want To Get Right-Swiped? Check These Top 4 Dating Apps In India

Numerous factors have contributed to the popularity of dating apps in India. First, more people than ever before are using their phones. They now have more time to search online for potential partners. Second, a lot of young people in India now have careers that require them to travel frequently, which makes it challenging to find romantic partners the conventional way. Third, Indians are starting to date outside of their caste or religion with more and more open minds. The availability of various platforms, which enables connections between people, is the fourth factor.

Talking about the world of dating has witnessed a drastic change in recent years. With the advent of new technology, there are now more ways to meet people than ever before. This is especially true in India, where there are a plethora of dating apps to choose from.

When it comes to dating apps, there are a plethora of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a casual hookup, a serious relationship, or something in between, there's an app for that. And with the surge in dating app usage during the pandemic, there's no better time to try one out. So which dating apps are worth your time and swipes?

1. Bumble:

Bumble is one of the most used apps, of course after Tinder. If you are someone who is done with fake profiles, first messages from boys, and some abusive pictures then you might be looking for Bumble. The platform has made it mandatory for the lady to make the first move. Apart from this, the platform also has video calling, three modes (Date, BFF, Bizz) along with an option to only swipe the verified profiles. If you want to opt for the premium subscription, you can get your hands on unlimited likes, beeline: See who has already liked you, advanced filters, travel mode, 5 SuperSwipes a week, 1 spotlight a week, and more.

2. Tinder:

The OG platform which changed the whole scenario of dating in India comes second on the list. There are plenty of users all over the country but have a lot of fake profiles as well. Not only this, the app layout and app policies have not witnessed any change for a while now. But the overall experience of the platform comes out to be above average. Talking about the premium membership, the platform gives a list of features to its users. The list includes unlimited likes, control of your profile, control of who sees you, rewinding your likes, hiding ads, prioritised likes, priority messaging, and messages before matching.

3. Hinge:

Another dating platform that has an unique thought process towards dating. Just like Instagram, you as a user will get an option to like the bios, and pictures of the other user. Not only this, you can even comment below the picture/bio of the other person.

Talking about the premium subscription, a user can get the features like the option to see everyone who likes you, advanced preferences, unlimited likes, twice as many standouts, and getting to be a part of a dedicated feature list.

4. Aisle:

Last but not least, Aisle is the platform for someone who wants to be in a serious relationship. Breaking the monotony, the platform also has some space for people who are in their mode 30s and even mid-40s. The platform has plenty of features which include- profiles from anywhere, handpicked the best profile for you, Like, and comments on photos and stories. Talking about the premium subscription, there are some decent features on offer which include- sending 5 invites daily, sending unlimited likes, seeing who likes you and setting more preferences.