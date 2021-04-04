Facing difficulty in saving WhatsApp status? Here's a step-wise guide on how to download video and photo status on WhatsApp in just simple steps:

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: In the emerging mobile app development trends time, apps are designed and developed according to the need of the users. The messaging app, WhatsApp has also developed, and it is not just about simply exchanging texts. There are various options available like sharing photos and videos on the status bar. And, yes we do enjoy it.

Well, when it comes to photo status, we can save it by taking screenshots, but when it comes to video, we just get stuck and end up searching it on Google. But, what if we tell you that you can save the video status on your android phone without any difficulty. Wouldn't it be a treat for you? So, without further ado, let's get to know how to download video and photo status on WhatsApp in just simple steps:

Step-wise guide on how to download WhatsApp status on your Android phone:

Step 1: You need to open the status that you want to download.

Step 2: Now, you need to open the file manager app on your phone.

Step 3: If the file manager app is not available on your phone, download it from the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Once done with this process, now click on the settings option and click on show hidden system files.

Step 5: Now, you need to click on the home page button of the File Manager app, then click on the internal memory option.

Step 6: Now, you need to click on the option of WhatsApp media folder.

Step 7: Now, click on the status option.

Step 8: Now, you will be able to see the option of status that you watched on WhatsApp.

Step 9: Now, click on the status that you want to download and copy it.

Step 10: The last step is to paste it on the internal memory, and now even if that person removes the status, it will still be saved on your phone.

How helpful was this step-wise guide for you? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma