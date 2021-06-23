If you wish to customize the Instagram page so that you can see only your favorite content, here is the guide towards it.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram has gained massive popularity among the millennials due to its trending videos and posts online. Users spend most of the time exploring different content and pages according to their likes and preferences.

Along with that the app also recommends some videos and photos to the users related to their favorite content and liking.

The app's feed will show the content from the pages you have followed.

However if you wish to customize the page so that you can see only your favorite content, here is the guide towards it.

First, go to your insta account from your Android or iOS phone and clear your search history. After which the app will show you a fresh page in which you can search for the content you like to see.

Then go to your profile section where you will find a Hamburger Menu on the top right corner of the page. After that, click on the Settings option, go to the Security option in the given list.

An option of Search History in the Data and History list will appear in front of you. After clicking on it, you will see the button of ‘Clear All’ on the new page. Once you click that button, a pop-up will appear, then click on Clear All.

After this step, your search history will be cleared and your Instagram page will be reset again. After which whatever new search you do, only that content will be visible.

This is the process by which you can customize your Instagram page in your favorite way.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen