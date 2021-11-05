New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Reliance and Google's budget-friendly smartphone JioPhone Next sale started on Thursday. However, unlike other smartphones, customers cannot visit the store and buy the smartphone. First, customers have to register for the JioPhone Next and wait for their turn to purchase it.



Customers can register themselves via WhatsApp or the company site before heading to the store. In order to register for buying the smartphone, a customer has to first drop a text on WhatsApp by sending a ‘Hi' to 7018270182. After this, the user is required to share their locations, and once the user shares the location, they will get intimation to head to the store and go and buy the JioPhone Next.



Once the user receives the confirmation from a specific retail store, only then they can visit the store and buy the JioPhone Next. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 upfront and can be purchased on EMI options as well. In the EMI option, the customer has to pay Rs 1,999 at the initial phase along with Rs 501 processing fees and pay the rest of the amount in the EMI.



Specifications of JioPhone Next:



The JioPhone Next smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display and has corning gorilla glass 3. The smartphone will run on a unique operating system named Pragati, which is designed to focus on the Indian market. JioPhone Next is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 215 processor and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Its internal memory can also be increased with the help of a micro SD card.



The JioPhone Next is equipped with a 13 MP main camera and 8 MP front camera for selfies and has a decent battery backup. The phone comes with a 3,500 mAh battery. For connectivity, the JioPhone Next supports features like 4G LTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro USB port.

