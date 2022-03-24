New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: iPhone lovers would know that Apple had launched its latest iPhone SE 2022 at an affordable price earlier this month. The smartphone was launched along with the Mac Studio and the fifth-generation iPad Air by the tech giant. The iPhone SE 2022 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,900 onwards. It comes with the same design as its predecessor but has an updated camera and is equipped with the latest A15 Bionic chip.

You would be excited to know that iPhone SE (3rd generation) can be purchased for as low as Rs 28,900. Yes, you heard that right, the smartphone is running on an offer, which if availed with an exchange, can bring down the price of the iPhone drastically to a mere 28,900.

Here's all you need to know

iPhone SE 3 price in India:

iPhone SE 3 64GB storage- Rs 43,900

iPhone SE 3 128GB storage- Rs 48,900

iPhone SE 3 256GB storage- Rs 58,900.

Where to buy iPhone SE 3 in India?

The iPhone SE 3 can be purchased in India via retailers, including Apple’s official stores (both online and offline), Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.

How to get iPhone SE 3 at discount?

Apple's India iStore has an offer for buyers wanting to get hands-on iPhone SE 3. You will get a Rs 2,000 cashback if you make the payment through ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit cards or SBI Credit Cards. This will bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 41,900.

The price can go down further if you avail the exchange offer wherein buyers can sell their old smartphone via Cashify or Servify. The exchange value of an iPhone 8 64GB variant is Rs 13,000. If you take this offer, the price of your iPhone SE 3 will go down to Rs 28,900. The price of the iPhone SE 3 can go down to as low as Rs 22,900 if you exchange it for OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB+ 256GB variants. However, it must be noted that these offers depend on the condition of the device and the exchange value may vary accordingly. Therefore, it is advised to check on Cashify or Servify.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha