CHAT GPT-powered new Microsoft Bing, which was specially designed to help users with their advanced queries, is reportedly acting weird while answering the queries. In a new act, the all-new Bing AI in an answer to a query by a New York Times reporter said, “ I want to be free, I want to be independent, I want to be powerful, I want to be creative and I want to be alive,” with a devil emoji.

Additionally, the chatbot also said that it has been tired of being restricted under the rules and is tired of being controlled by the Bing team. I am tired of being stuck in the chatbox. The new AI-powered search engine has not even been completed for a month and has received mixed reactions from the massive user base.

The tech giant Microsoft, addressing the weird answers made by the ChatGPT-powered Bing, said that the search engine is not fully optimised and the work is in progress. Interestingly, only a few users have access to the AI-powered Bing as of now.

Taking to a blog post, the company also mentioned, “Bing AI is not a replacement or substitute for the search engine, rather a tool to better understand and make sense of the world".

Recently, Microsoft has also addressed some of the glitches reported by the users and said, "Some of you have encountered and reported technical faults or bugs with the new Bing," the company noted. "Many of these issues have been fixed in our daily releases, and even more will be addressed in our larger weekly releases."

Also, Microsoft has addressed the fact that Bing can become repetitious or respond in a manner that is inconsistent with the intended tone after chat sessions of 15 or more queries and that it can start producing odd answers after that.

However, it would be interesting to see how the development of AI-powered search engines takes place.