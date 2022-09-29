Want Dynamic Island Feature On Your Android Phone? Here's How You Can Get It

If you are highly impressed with the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max’s Dynamic Island and for it, you are planning to switch from android to IOS, there’s no need to spend Rs 1,29,900, You can get it on your android user interface just by downloading one app.

Dynamic Island is a free app developed by Grice Mobile that is available on the Google Play Store. It will provide you a black movable notch similar to the Iphone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max which can be converted into a circle. You can use it to increase the volume, see charging percentages. You can even take a screenshot or visit settings in just 2 clicks.

Another app which you may find useful is Dynamic Spot. App developer Jawomo writes: "DynamicSpot gives you a Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, giving you easy access to recent notifications or phone status changes." "Just touch the little black pop-up to open the shown app, long-press the pop-up to expand and show more details."

Just like the Dynamic Island app, this can also be used with most Android apps including messaging, music and timer apps. You can also customize the app by changing interaction settings and choosing when to show or hide DynamicSpot pop ups.