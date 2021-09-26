New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to make the process of buying a new sim card hassle-free, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) recently issued an order stating that people can now apply for a new sim card connection from their homes after verifying themselves by using Aadhaar or any other eligible document from their Digilocker.



Users can also convert their prepaid numbers into postpaid and postpaid into prepaid. As per the announcement issued by the DoT, this move is a part of reforms that the cabinet has given a go-ahead on September 15, along with other major telecom reforms.



According to the new rules, if a user wants to buy a new SIM card connection then he/she has to pay Rs.1 for the process of authentication through Aadhaar-based e-KYC services UIDAI. Customers have to fill in the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) to get a new SIM. This is a kind of contract between the customer and the telecom companies and this contract will be enforced under the Indian Contract Law 1872.



Under this law, the customer should be above 18 years and is only allowed to buy a maximum of 12 SIMs in his/her name. Out of this, 9 SIMs can be used for mobile calls. Whereas 3 SIMs can be used for machine-to-machine communication.



What is Aadhaar based e-KYC and Self-KYC:



Aadhaar based e-KYC: With the help of Aadhaar based e-KYC, customers can get new mobile connections wherein the telecom service provider will charge as little as Rs. 1 per customer for the authentication by the UIDAI. This process is completely paperless and digital, where the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) will receive demographic details along with a picture of the customer from UIDAI.



Self-KYC: In the self-KYC process, customers can get a mobile connection through an App/Portal-based online process. All a customer needs to do is to apply for a mobile sitting at home/office and the SIM card will be delivered at their doorsteps. The documents of the customer will be verified by UIDAI or DigiLocker.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen