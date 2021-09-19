New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are planning to buy Apple's latest iPhone 13, then Vodafone Idea has some amazing and exciting offers for you. The telecom operator has announced iPhone 13 cashback offers for its postpaid customers. As per the company's offers, if you pre-book the iPhone 13 from Vodafone Idea's official website, you will get the phone on the first day of availability. With this the company is also giving cashback offers to those who have REDX postpaid plans, which includes, Rs 1099 Redx pack, Rs 1,699 Redx Family pack, and Rs 2,299 Redx Family plan.



The company said that if any customer is using the above-mentioned Redx plans, then they can avail 100 per cent cashback offers on their first month's rental amount. The company also added that this cashback offer will be given to customers over six months as a discount on the bill.



“Customers can additionally enjoy a host of benefits on REDX including premium entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, travel benefits with complimentary International roaming and airport lounge access, premium customer service and much more,” the company said.



Apart from the benefits given to postpaid users, the company is also giving good data offers to prepaid users who are thinking of buying the new iPhone13. They will get the double data benefits on the recharge of Rs 299 and users can also avail of the benefits of weekend rollover with this offer.



It should be noted that these offers are only valid on the latest iPhone 13 series. Customers can also pre-order the device from myvi.com, Vi app, and across 270+ retailer stores in the country starting from September 18.



Vodafone Idea has confirmed that customers who pre-book their iPhone 13 models from the official website of the telecom operator, will start getting their device from September 25, which is the shipping date



The iPhone 13 mini model costs Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model whereas the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 109,900 for the 512GB model.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen