New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Following Airtel Bharti's suit, Vodafone Idea on Tuesday (November 23) revised its prepaid tariff plans by 20-25 per cent effective from November 25, 2021. The new plans will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry.

“Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the government’s Digital India vision. In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” the company's release said.

Vodafone's revised plans

Now the very basic pack of Vodafone Idea Limited will begin at ₹99 instead of ₹79. The most commonly used 1.5GB data per day pack of ₹249 will not cost ₹299 for 28 days. The 1GB data pack will be charged at ₹269 instead of earlier ₹219.

The 2GB data pack of ₹299 currently will come for ₹359 for 28 days period. The 56 days pack will now cost you ₹539 for 2GB data per day from the existing ₹449. Similarly, the 1.5GB data pack valid for 56 days will be levied at ₹479 instead of ₹399.

The 84 days pack which is now priced at ₹699 which allots 2GB data each day will now move ₹839 starting November 25. The 1.5GB data pack per day costs ₹719 from the current ₹599 for 84 days.

The yearly pack of ₹1499 will now cost ₹1799 for 24GB data. The top up packs have been revised too. The ₹48 pack goes to ₹58 for 28 days.

Airtel's revised plan

The current ₹79 plan will cost ₹99 from November 26. Likewise, the ₹149 plan will cost ₹30 more at ₹179, the ₹1,498 plan will become ₹1,799 and the ₹ 2,498 plan will cost ₹2,999. Data top ups will now cost ₹58 (up from ₹48), ₹118 (₹98) and ₹301 (₹251), respectively.

Jio's plans

The 1.5GB per day plan for 84 days comes for ₹555 while Jio's 2GB per day plan for 84 days comes for ₹599. Jio does not have many plans offered by the other two telecoms.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha