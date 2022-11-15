VLC Media Player Returns To India After 8 Months As Govt Lifts Ban | Details

After the ban in April, The VLC Media Player can now be re-used to play media files by the Indian citizens as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revoked its decision. This came weeks after the company took legal action against the Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in September this year.

As per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the company’s server was in touch with one of the previously prohibited software and the data is being transferred to other countries, similar grounds on which many applications including PUBG were banned.



The VLC Media Player was banned under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. On the other hand, Kempf claimed that the company has not got any prior warnings. Notably, no notice has been issued to the company due to which the case shifted in favour of the company.

VICTORY 🎉@GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlock pic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

However, the ban is shocking and somewhat ironic, according to Jean-Baptiste Kempf, President and lead VLC Developer, as the Indian Government itself supported the platform as part of the Digital India Initiative.

Notably, one of the most established and popular platforms in India is the VLC Media Player. The platform reportedly provides entertainment to over 80 million Indians, which makes the ban decision a little odd. For your reference, the ban was lifted on November 14, 2022, and you can download the application from its official website- www.videolan.org.