VLC Media Player Banned In India; Website And VLC Download Link Blocked

VLC media player, which is one the most popular and used media player software has been banned in India. The software was developed by the VideoLan project and was widely used by users. However, as per a report in MediaNama, VLC Media Player has been reportedly banned in India. The ban took place two months ago. People who still have the software on their devices can use it.

Meanwhile, neither the Indian government nor the company disclosed any details regarding the ban on the software.

What was the reason behind the ban?

As per media reports, the software has been banned in India because a group of hackers named 'Cicada' which is backed by China, utilised the platform to conduct cyberattacks. Recently, it came to the limelight that as a part of a protracted cyberattack, Cicada was using the media player software to distribute a malicious malware loader.

Now, access to the VLC Media Player website and other download links has been forbidden by India. The company or the Indian government officially did not announce the ban as it was a soft ban. Some users on Twitter are still discovering the restrictions of the platform.

Currently, people cannot access the VLC Media Player website, and download links are banned in the country. As per media reports, the software is banned on every major ISPs including ACTFibernet, Jio, Vodafone-idea and others.

Back in 2020, the Indian government took a major step by banning a bunch of Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Camscanner and more. The reason behind banning these apps was that the government feared that massive data were being shared with China through these apps.

In fact, recently, the Indian version of PUBG named BGMI has also been banned in India, and the app has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

However, VLC Media Player is not backed by a Chinese company. The software was developed by VideoLAN, which is a Paris-based firm.