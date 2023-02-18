Vivo Y56 Launched With Dimensity 700 Processor, 50 MP Camera; Check Prices, Specs Here

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced the latest addition to its Y series - Vivo Y56 5G. This comes just a few days after Vivo launched the Y100 of the same batch. The price of the device is Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB +128GB model. The Vivo Y56 comes in two colour options - Orange Shimmer & Black Engine, however, it will not be equipped with a colour-changing back panel. The product will be available online on the official website and offline in leading stores across the country.

Vivo Y56 Display and Design:

Vivo Y56 houses a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. On the front, it has a v-shaped notch housing the front camera. The side frame of the phone is flat and made of plastic. It packs in a 3.5 mm jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker at the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the side. The thickness of the phone is 8.14 mm and it weighs 184g.

Vivo Y56 Performance:

Under the hood, the Vivo Y56 has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 based on a 7nm fabrication process coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has an Extended RAM 3.0 feature for enhanced multitasking. Plus, the storage is further expandable up to 1 TB.

Vivo Y56 Cameras:

The phone packs in a 50 MP Primary and 2MP Bokeh lens on the back. The rear camera supports EIS for steady footage and Super Night mode for better low-light shots. On the front is a 16 MP shooter for selfies. Scene modes in the camera UI include AR Stickers, Live Photos, Time-Lapse, Slo-mo and more.

The Y56 has a 5000 mAh battery pack with 18W fast charging. MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology helps reduce power consumption by the processor. On the software side, the device runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. For good connectivity, the phone packs in Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G, and GPS and supports OTG connectivity. Y56 is the first 5G phone of the Y-series priced under Rs 20,000.