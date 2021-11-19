New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Vivo Y54s 5G is the latest mid-range smartphone launched this year. A successor to the Y53s launched in June, a range of design changes have been made to the latest Y54s. Camera sensors are configured as square while the performance of the smartphone as whole is backed by an octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset. Vivo has introduced the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage variant of the Y54s smartphone roughly at Rs 19,700.

The Vivo Y54s is equipped with a dual rear camera system constituted by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery on this device with 18W charging support. The Vivo Y54s has a few features that complement games, including an e-sports Mode, Game Space 5.0, and 4D Vibrations.

Nokia 7.1 Plus Vs. Vivo Y54s

Nokia 7.1 Plus has been priced at Rs 18,100. While Vivo Y54s has been equipped with Android Os, 11, Nokia 7.1 Plus comes with Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo). The screen size of Nokia 7.1 plus is 6.18 inches whereas that of Vivo Y54s is 6.51 inches. Nokia is offering its 7.1 Plus with a 3400 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery whereas Vivo’s Y54s comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable Ion battery. Vivo Y54s comes with 5G support which Nokia 7.1 Plus lacks.

Realme 8s 5G Vivo Y54s

Realme 8s 5G has been prized at Rs 17,999. While both the smartphones come with similar screen sizes and same storage variants (128 GB). Realme 8s 5G comes with expandable storage up to 1 TB. The Primary camera in Realme 8s 5G comes with a 64 MP + 2 MP+ 2 MP configuration whereas Vivo Y54s comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Camera setup.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma