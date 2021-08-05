The price for Vivo Y12G in the Indian market has been set at Rs. 10990 for the 3GB + 23 GB storage variant. It is available in two colors - Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Coming as a big surprise to smartphone lovers, Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo, known for its budget smartphones, has released its latest variant dubbed 'Y12G' on Thursday (August 5). The phone came to India unannounced without a launch date. Its standard variant 'Y12' was already launched in the country in May 2019.

From price, availability, specifications, here's a look at all you need to know about the Vivo Y12G:

Price

The price for Vivo Y12G in the Indian market has been set at Rs. 10990 for the 3GB + 23 GB storage variant. It is available in two colors - Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.

Availability: Where can you buy the Vivo Y12G?

As of now, the smartphone is available at the official website of Vivo - https://www.vivo.com/in t will also be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across other partner retail stores, Vivo India confirmed according to media reports.

Specifications of Vivo Y12G?

Battery

Vivo has provided its users with a powerful and long-lasting battery of 5000mAh, along with a 10W charging support.

Screen

The smartphone comes with a waterdrop top-notch display. It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

Storage

It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 256GB.

Processor

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC.

Camera

The Vivo Y12G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/1.8 lens. Along with this, the dual rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity

Users get several options in this domain, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors

The smartphone comes packed with an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Dimensions

It measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191 grams.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha