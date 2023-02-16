OPEN IN APP

Vivo Y100 5G Launched With Colour-Changing Back Panel, 64 MP Camera; Check Prices, Specs Here

Vivo Y100 5G launched with an OIS camera, colour-changing back panel and Dimensity 900 chipset.

By Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 07:01 PM (IST)
vivo-y100-launched-with-colourchanging-back-panel-64-mp-camera-check-prices-specs-here

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Vivo has added to the list of its colour-changing lineup of smartphones with the launch of Vivo Y100. Vivo had launched the Y series with a colour-changing back panel earlier, becoming the first smartphone manufacturer to introduce this feature.

The newly launched Vivo Y100 is available in three colour options - Metal Black, Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold. The colour-changing back panel is available only in the pacific blue and twilight gold variants.

All you need to know about Vivo Y100:

On the front is a 6.38-inch FHD+ 90 Hz AMOLED display. The display can peak up to 1300 nits of brightness. Plus, it is HDR10+ certified and has a touch sampling rate of 1000 Hz. The Y100 also packs in a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Hi-Res Audio Certification for an immersive multimedia experience.

On the performance side, the Vivo Y100 is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset with Mali G68 GPU. It is an octa-core chip based on a 6nm fabrication process which has an AnTuTu score of over 400,000+. The soldered RAM is an LPDDR4X 8GB for multi-tasking.

Y100 has a battery capacity of 4500 mAh to meet multi-tasking needs throughout the day. And when the battery dips, it is bundled with a 44W charger in the box to juice it up. The smartphone runs Vivo's own Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

Vivo Y100 Camera:

The optics on the smartphone include a 64 MP optically stabilised lens and 2+2 secondary back cameras. On the front is a 16 MP shooter. The camera uses an OIS + EIS combo to fetch stable and clear video. The cameras also boast dual-view video for front and back camera recording simultaneously. Plus, it has a super night mode and diverse portrait mode features for photography.

Vivo Y100 Price:

The connectivity on the phone is backed by six 5G bands, Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth version 5.2. The company has officially launched Vivo Y100 in 8GB + 128 GB trim for Rs. 24,999. The price can be scaled down by different bank offers and cashback.

