Vivo Y02 Launched With MediaTek Helio P22; Check Expected India Prices, Specifications Here

The Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo has launched yet another budget smartphone for the potential buyers. The Y02s smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and is currently available in the Indonesian market. It is expected that the phone could soon enter other countries.

Vivo Y02 Specifications And Features:

The smartphone is offered with a 6.51-inch IPS display along with a 60Hz refresh rate panel. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor in collaboration with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable to 1TB via micro USB card). Additionally, the phone features a huge 5,000 mAh battery pack with a 10W charging speed. It is a 4G phone with a dual-SIM slot that provides Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The device is powered by Funtouch OS 12, an operating system developed by the company and based on Android 12 Go Edition. The phone is 163.99x75.63x8.49mm in size. The Vivo Y02 is 186 grams heavy.

In terms of optics, the phone features an 8 MP primary shooter and a 5MP sensor, and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y02 Price:

The all-new Vivo Y02 will cost IDR 1,499,000 in Indonesia which is roughly Rs 8,000. It is expected that the phone will be launched in India and other Asian countries soon.

It is available in two colour options- Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey.