Vivo X90, X90 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Specifications Here

After teasing the specification ahead of launch, the Chinese manufacturer has finally launched its much-awaited flagship X90 series in China. As reported the top trim of the flagship phone is powered by recently launched Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. On the other hand, X90, and X90 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processors. All three phones run on the latest OriginOS 3 software.

Vivo X90 Pro, X90 Specifications And Features:

Both the X90 and X90 Pro have standard 6.78 inch AMOLED displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel and an impressive sampling rate. As mentioned above both the phones have MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset as standard and run on Vivo’s OriginOS 3 with Android 13.

In terms of battery, the Vivo X90 features a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast-wired charging support. While on the other hand, the Vivo X90 Pro features a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Talking about the optics, the Vivo X90 Pro features a triple camera setup in which it includes a 50 MP primary shooter along with 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait lens. On the other hand, the Vivo X90 also features a triple camera which is slightly toned down if compared to the X90 Pro. The base variant features a 50 MP primary shooter with 12MP ultrawide and another 12MP telephoto. For selfies and video calls, both phones feature a 32 MP front camera.

Vivo X90 Pro, X90 Price And Availability:

All three phones were first launched in China and would be seen in the hands of the audience starting on December 6. However, the company has not made any official statement on the launch date in India and globally.

There are three different trims available for the Vivo X90 Pro: 8GB/256GB for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 57,250), 12GB/256GB for CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 63,000), and 12GB/512GB for 5,999. (approx Rs 69,000).

There will be four different configurations available for the Vivo X90's (base trim): 8GB/128GB for CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,500), 8GB/256GB for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,000), 12GB/256GB for CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 51,500), and 12GB/512GB for 4,999. (approx Rs 57,250).