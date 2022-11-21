Vivo X90 Series: Company Teases Specifications Of Three Trims Ahead Of Launch

The Chinese Phone Manufacturer Vivo which is going to launch its X90 series in November 2022 with its three trims Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus has got its specification sheet leaked. After that, the company itself confirmed that the phone would be featuring a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging and an AMOLED display.

Along with that the phone will feature a triple camera setup and would be first seen in the Chinese market. However, there are no official dates announced for the launch in the global market.

The X90 series will sit above the Vivo X80 series and could feature some improved specifications and major feature updates.

Vivo X90 series will be released on November 22nd pic.twitter.com/ZbY9GSqGGa — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 14, 2022

Vivo X90 Specifications:

The phone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and would run on the OriginOS 3 which will be based on Android 13. It is also being reported that Samsung E6 and BOE Q9 will be the display options that are said to be offered.

Talking about the optics, the phone would be featuring a 50 MP primary shooter along with a 12 MP portrait and 12 MP ultrawide sensor. The phone also has a front camera of 32 MP for selfies and video calling.

Ishan Aggarwal, a tipster, and Pricebaba have shared some rumoured details about the upcoming smartphones:

Vivo X90 Pro:

The mid-variant Vivo X90 Pro will somewhat remain the same as the X90 in terms of processor and display. However, it has been speculated that the camera would see some differences.

The Pro trim will also feature a triple camera setup but feature a 50MP main Sony IMX866 sensor with f/1.75 lens, 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait for 2x optical zoom. However, the front camera will remain the same at 32 Megapixels.

The variant will also include a 4,870mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and 120W fast wired charging.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus:

The top trim of the X90 series is the X90 Pro Plus. However, the reports suggest that the display included will be the same as its siblings X90 and X90 Pro.

In terms of optics, there are a few changes that can be offered. A 64MP telephoto sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP portrait sensor, and a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor can be seen on the phone.

There may be a 4,700mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 80W fast wired charging.