Vivo X90 Pro Plus Flagship Unveiled; All You Need To Know

With the launch of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer has also launched its top end phone Vivo X90 Pro Plus in China. The smartphone will be Vivo’s flagship for this fall and has numerous add-ons to the features and specifications list.

Reportedly, the phone specifications got leaked online ahead of launch after which the company teased the phone specifications by announcing some details. As we reported, the smartphone is featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset which was recently launched.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus Specifications:

The all-new Vivo X90 Pro Plus features a 6.78-inch curved LTPO 4 AMOLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. Samsung E6 is the panel that Vivo has opted for. It has an output of 10 bits and attains a maximum brightness of 1800 nits.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an octa-core CPU with up to 3.2GHz clock speed. The chipset comes along with (up to) 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and (up to) 512GB storage depending on the variant you choose.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, USB C with USB 3.2 Gen1 speeds, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a quad-camera setup. It includes a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor paired with an f/1.75 lens that has a Zeiss T* coating, a 64MP sensor paired with a 90mm periscope lens for 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, a 50MP sensor paired with an f/1.6 fixed-focus 50mm portrait lens, and a further 48MP sensor is concealed behind an ultrawide lens with a 114-degree field-of-view.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus Price And Availability:

For a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 74,500). A version with twice as much storage will cost buyers CNY 6,999. (roughly Rs 80,200).

Talking about its arrival in India, the company has not made any official statement regarding its availability but we expect that it could come to the Indian market very soon. Notably, the company is starting its delivery by December 6, 2022.