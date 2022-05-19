New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Leading Chinese smartphone company, Vivo has launched its latest premium X-series phones, X80 Pro and X80, in India. The new lineup succeeds the Vivo X70 series that was launched last year in September. The smartphone has already been launched in China and Malaysia. The high-end series will go one sale in India on May 25. The phone offers best of Galaxies and iPhones proving to be a tough competition. They are equipped with an advanced imaging system co-engineered by Zeiss and power features like Cinematic Style Bokeh, Cinematic Video Bokeh, and 360-degree horizon level stabilisation.

Here's all you need to know about Vivo's latest edition.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro price in India

Vivo X80 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 (12GB/256GB) in India while Vivo X80 starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB version and the 12GB RAM+256GB version will cost Rs 59,999.

How to buy Vivo X80, X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro and X80 will go on sale in India on May 25. However, pre-bookings will start from May 19. The smartphone will be available Flipkart, vivo’s online store, and authorised offline retailers.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

Vivo X80, X80 Pro are both flagship phones with luxurious design and top-end hardware. X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship processor and offers 12GB RAM and 256Gb storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In terms of camera quality, Vivo X80 Pro powers a 50MP main camera with Samsung GNV sensor, 12MP portrait camera, an 8MP periscope camera and 32MP front camera. It has a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor. To improve the camera performance X80 Pro also offers its own V1+ imaging chip along with Carl Zeiss certification on the lenses and Zeiss-driven software features.

Vivo X80 Specifications

Vivo X80 is similar to X80 Pro it terms of display size. However, it has a full HD+ screen. This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The battery is 45000 mAh with 80W fast charging support. Vivo X80 also has a 50MP main camera and 12MP portrait camera. The front camera is also same as X80 Pro -32MP.

