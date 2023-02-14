Vivo V27 Smartphone Series Officially Teased By Company, Here's What To Expect

THE CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch the successor of its V25 series, the V27 series. This came after the company teased the official poster of the phones hinting towards the launch soon. The company has announced the V27 and V27 Pro with a new ring light setup, curved screen, and a triple rear camera setup.

Interestingly, the V27 series resembles the design of the Vivo S16 and S16 Pro. Both phones have similar rear designs and can definitely be compared to the V27 series design. However, the curved display and the new impressive glossy rear panel seem pretty appealing looking at the trailer.

A spotlight has the power to turn any ordinary moment into an occasion that completely, and deservingly, belongs to you.



Presenting you the all-new new #vivoV27Series, thoughtfully designed to put you in the spotlight.



Know More: https://t.co/8BbNLQWbOM



#TheSpotlightPhone pic.twitter.com/ItdX5ZlnPK — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 13, 2023

The brand shared a video with the caption, "A spotlight has the ability to transform any ordinary moment into one that is wholly and rightfully yours. The all-new #vivoV27Series has been meticulously designed to put you in the spotlight."

Vivo V27 Series Specifications:

The Vivo V27 Pro could sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the phone could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 paired with a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of standard storage and would be running on the latest Android 13. Additionally, the phone is confirmed to sport a triple camera setup along with a circular ring light flash. While the standard Vivo 27 could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and could get a 50 MP main camera and could feature a 66W fast charging option.

The smartphone is confirmed to be available on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart and other official authorised retail outlets in the country.

Meanwhile, the company has already launched its highly anticipated flagship Vivo X90 series in the global market, after its China launch last year. However, it is still unclear when the company would launch it in India.