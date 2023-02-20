Vivo V27 Series Will Debut On THIS Date; Check Expected Price, Specifications Here

CHINESE smartphone maker Vivo which has recently launched its highly anticipated Y56 smartphone in India is all set to launch its V27 series in India on March 1. Notably, the company has already shared a teaser of the phone last week. The lineup will have Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro with some minor differences on offer.

Vivo V27 Series Specifications:

The vanilla trim Vivo V27 is likely to be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 7200. Additionally, the phone is tipped to get a massive battery pack with the 66W fast charging option and a 50 MP primary shooter.

On the other hand, the top-end V27 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The phone is likely to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 along with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is confirmed to sport a triple camera with a ring light flash on the camera bump.

The phone will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the official online store, and retail and channel partners.

Furthermore, looking at the teaser shared by the company, the design seems similar to the Vivo S16 and S16 Pro as both of them have a ring-like flashlight on the rear. However, it would be interesting to see the design after the phone launches.

Vivo V27 Series Price In India:

The company has not made any announcements regarding the price but it is expected that the Vivo V27 series may debut with a price tag of around Rs 30,000. While the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000.