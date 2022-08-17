Vivo V25 Pro Launched In India; Check Specifications And Its Price Here

Vivo launched the all-new Vivo V25 Pro in India on Wednesday. The newly launched handset will support 5G networks and runs on Funtouch OS 12. The set has been given a ‘colour-changing’ glass back design same as all previous series. This time, Vivo has launched V25 in two colour options Pure Black and Sailing Blue.

The Vivo V25 Pro will go on sale from August 25 in India and pre-bookings open today itself. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and other retail channels. In India, the Vivo V25 Pro starts at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage version. There’s also a 12GB RAM+256GB storage option at Rs 39,999.

Here are the specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro:

Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. It is dual-SIM (Nano) handset with support for 5G network. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Vivo V25 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.89 aperture and optical image stabilisation. There is also an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Vivo V25 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Eye Autofocus and f/2.45 aperture and it also features a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the handset as well.

The Vivo V25 Pro has a 4830 mAh battery coupled with 66W fast charging. The Vivo V25 Pro features a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the handset as well. It packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone measures 158.9 x 73.52 x 8.62mm, and weighs about 190g, according to the company.

Vivo has also included a charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, and a phone case