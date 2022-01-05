New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro in India. Both phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 SOCs respectively. They have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage capacity. Furthermore, they feature 5G connectivity, full-HD+ AMOLED displays, and dual selfie cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The two smartphones have been launched in two color options - Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold.

Here's a look at all you need to know about the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro.

Vivo V23 specifications

The Vivo V23 5G comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,200mAh battery. It comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it gets a dual-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

The Vivo V23 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. The camera module is similar to the vanilla model, just the primary sensor is a 108-megapixel unit instead of the 50-megapixel unit on the Vivo V23.

Pricing

V23 Pro is priced at ₹38,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at ₹29,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹34,990 (12GB+256GB).

Where can you buy them?

Vivo has launched the V23 series on Flipkart. The Vivo V23 Pro will be available for sale starting 13 January and the V23 starting January 19, 2022.

Dimensions

Vivo V23 measures 157.2x72.42x7.39mm and weighs 179 grams, while Vivo V23 Pro measures 159.46x73.27x7.36mm and weighs 171 grams.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha