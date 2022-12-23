Vivo S16e, S16, S16 Pro Launched With AMOLED Display; Check Specifications, Prices Here

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced its much-awaited Vivo S16 series in China. The company has announced three new trims namely S16, S16 Pro, and S16e which will be a successor to the existing Vivo S15 series. Here are the major changes in the phone:

Vivo S16 and S16 Pro Specifications:

The S16 and S16 Pro both have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU power the Vivo S16 Pro, which has up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform and the Adreno 650 GPU power the standard Vivo S16, which has up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, all three phones run the most recent OriginOS, which is based on Android 13.

The phones' battery capacity is 4,600mAh, and they support 66W fast charging. They also have standard connectivity features like stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, and a USB Type-C port. 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC are among the connectivity features.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S16 has a 64MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a punch-hole design 50 MP front camera with a dual soft LED flash.

A 64 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera are all included with the Vivo S16 Pro. A 50 MP front camera with a dual soft LED flash is used for taking selfies and making video calls.

Vivo S16e Specifications:

The Exynos 1080 processor, Mali-G78 MP10 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage power the 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Vivo S16e. The phone has a 4,600mAh battery inside with 66W charging, dual SIM, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It also supports 5G.

Talking about the camera, the phone sports a 50 MP primary shooter paired with a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16 MP shooter.

Vivo S16e, S16, S16 Pro Price:

Vivo S16 Price: The 8GB+128GB model costs RMB 2499 (roughly Rs 29,700), 8GB + 256GB costs RMB 2699 (roughly Rs 32,000), 12GB + 256GB costs RMB 2999 (roughly Rs 35,600), and 12GB + 512GB costs RMB 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,200).

Vivo S16 Pro Price: The 12GB + 256GB model of the Vivo S16 Pro costs RMB 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,200), while the 12GB + 512GB model costs RMB 3,599 (roughly Rs 42,700).

Vivo S16e Price: The 8GB + 128GB model of the Vivo S16e costs RMB 2099 (roughly Rs 24,900), the 8GB + 256GB model is RMB 2299 (roughly Rs 27,300), and the 12GB + 256GB version is RMB 2499 (roughly Rs 29,700).