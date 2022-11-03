VI New Recharge Plans: Vodafone-Idea Announces 'VI Max Plans' For Postpaid Users; Check Details Here

To retain the customers, the telecom operator Vodafone Idea came up with an all-new range of plans for its postpaid users. The plan is named as Vi-Max and will include benefits like unlimited calling, SMS, data, and OTT apps like Sony Liv. Notably, the plans are starting from the range of Rs 401 and go up to Rs 1101 for its top-notch RedX plan.

Here is a detailed list of plans that can help you choose a better alternative for your existing plan if you are a VI user.

Vi Max Rs 401 Plan:

The Rs 401 plan includes unlimited calling, 50GB of data per day, and 3000 SMSs per month. Users are also eligible for data rollover of up to 200GB when using Vodafone Idea's Data PayGo service, which is available for Rs 20/GB. Speaking of OTT, Movies, and Games, the Rs 401 plan provides access to Hungama Music via the Vi app, Sony Liv Mobile for a full year, Vi TV and Movies, 1000 free Vi games, and Vi TV and Movies.

Vi Max Rs 501 Plan:

An upgrade to the 401 plan, offers 3000 SMS per month, unlimited calling, and 90GB of data without a daily cap. Customers can also choose Vodafone Idea's Data PayGo service, which costs Rs 20/GB and allows them to roll over up to 200GB of data. In contrast to the plan previously mentioned, this one will grant you a single 6-month subscription to Amazon Prime, a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Hungama Music, and other free games.

Vi Max Rs 701 Plan:

With no daily data limits, the Rs 701 plan gives customers unlimited calling, 3000 SMS each month, and unlimited data. Users of this plan won't ever require data booster packs or rollover advantages. Users will get their hands on a 12-month Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription and a 6-month (one-time) Amazon Prime membership. Additional advantages include access to Vi TV and Movies, 1,000 free and 5 gold Vi games, and Hungama Music access through the Vi app.

Vi Max RedX Rs 1,101 Plan:

For some people, the Vi max RedX plan has great advantages, but it's not right for everyone. The plan includes unlimited calling, 3000 SMS each month, and unlimited data without the need for data boosters or rollovers. Additional benefits include- six months of Amazon Prime, twelve months of Disney+ Hotstar Super, and twelve months of Sony Liv Premium. Users of the Vi app can also access Hungama Music, 1000 free and 5 gold Vi Games, Vi TV, and movies. Adding on to that, the user will get Airport lounge access, MakeMyTrip benefits, and 7-day international roaming pack.