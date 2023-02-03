VI Network Down: Users Face Network Issues; Engineers Working On Problem, Says Company

VI Network Down: Users across the nation facing problems in making calls and sending messages.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 04:38 PM IST
VI Network Down: Users are reporting network issues across nation. (Image-Unsplash)

The Vodafone Idea network across the nation is facing a massive outage. Several users across India have reported that they are facing issues in making calls, and sending messages. The VI network has already addressed the issue and siad their engineers are working on the problems.

On the other hand, social media platforms including Twitter havve been flooded with tweets and opinions mentioning the problem they are facing. Not oly limited to it, the users are also sharing memes, trolls and comments on the social media platforms.

 

(Note: This is a breaking story, details to follow soon)

