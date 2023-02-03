VI Network Down: Users Face Network Issues; Engineers Working On Problem, Says Company

The Vodafone Idea network across the nation is facing a massive outage. Several users across India have reported that they are facing issues in making calls, and sending messages. The VI network has already addressed the issue and siad their engineers are working on the problems.

Hi Pratik! I do understand your concern. Our engineers are already working on this, and it will be resolved shortly for you to continue enjoying the Vi GIGAnet experience. - Dipesh https://t.co/fuKV0H8zIF — Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) February 3, 2023

On the other hand, social media platforms including Twitter havve been flooded with tweets and opinions mentioning the problem they are facing. Not oly limited to it, the users are also sharing memes, trolls and comments on the social media platforms.

(Note: This is a breaking story, details to follow soon)