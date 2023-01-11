'VALL-E': Microsoft's Latest AI Tool Can Imitate Any Voice From A Three-Second Audio Sample

Tech giant Microsoft has released its new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, VALL-E, that can replicate any voice using just a three-second audio sample. The tool was trained on 60,000 hours of English speech data, reports Gizmochina.

Moreover, it can replicate the emotions and tone of the speaker, which earlier models were not capable of. However, there are concerns about the ethical implications of this new technology.

The voices generated by VALL-E and similar technologies will sound increasingly believable, which might pave the way for realistic spam calls that imitate the voices of real people that a potential victim knows.

Another possibility is the impersonation of politicians and other public figures, which can cause misleading information to spread on social media.

The research paper on VALL-E available at Cornell University states, "Experiment results show that Vall-E significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art zero-shot TTS system [AI that recreates voices it's never heard] in terms of speech naturalness and speaker similarity. In addition, we find VALL-E could preserve the speaker's emotion and acoustic environment of the acoustic prompt in synthesis."

Moreover, some banks use voice recognition technology to verify the identity of a caller and with AI-generated voices, it could become more difficult to find if a caller is genuine or not.

So, it is important for Microsoft to create measures to regulate the use of VALL-E to make sure that it is used for good and not for malicious purposes, the report said.

(With IANS Inputs)