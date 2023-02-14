Valentines Week 2023: Flipkart Offers Massive Discounts On THESE Smartphones; Check Here

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, this may be the greatest time to buy because there are so many great deals on Flipkart right now. From the latest flagship gadgets to mid-range smartphones, there's something for everyone. Let's look at some of the top smartphones offers this Valentine's Day week on Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 14:

The iPhone 14 is one of the year's most anticipated smartphones, and Flipkart offers some excellent deals on it. The smartphone is currently available for Rs 66,999, and interested buyers can also get up to Rs 20,000 off the iPhone 14 when they trade their previous phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22:

The last generation flagship phone the price of which was slashed recently is available at a price of Rs 52,900. Additionally, the users can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and exchange benefits as well.

Realme GT Neo 3T:

The popular performance phone in the mid-range segment which has great demand is on sale too. The phone is available at Rs 28,499 with a discount of 26 percent. Additionally, a buyer can avail of many discounts and benefits in terms of instant discounts, exchange offers, and bank offers.

Google Pixel 6a:

The current popular mid-range smartphone, Google Pixel 6a is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. One can get a 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Rs 1000 Off On HDFC bank Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions, and a special offer of Rs 14000 (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).

MOTOROLA Edge 30 Fusion:

The recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is also available at a massive discount of Rs 10,000. A potential buyer can get a discount of 5 percent as a cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, a Rs 10,000 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).