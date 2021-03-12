Netflix will send a warning message to all those using the account through a shared password. Read on to know how you will be bound to create a new Netflix account.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Bad news for all the users who are using someone else's Netflix account. As per recent reports, the OTT platform is cracking down on shared passwords. Netflix, which has more than 200 million subscribers, has found a way to curb the password sharing practice for security and business reasons. “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” Netflix's spokesperson was quoted saying.

Netflix will send a warning message to all those using the account through a shared password. "If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." This message will appear whenever they will open the OTT platform application. Users will need to verify their account through a code sent via email or text. However, if they fail to verify the account in a certain timeframe, then they will be bound to create a new account.

As per Netflix's terms of service, the account's details should not be shared with anyone beyond their household. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in 2016 said, “Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with. There’s so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids, so there’s no bright line, and we’re doing fine as is.”

According to a poll by LendingTree, 72 per cent of the people in February had said that they let others use their Netflix account, while about 40 per cent of Americans confessed that they use the OTT platform with someone else's login and password.

OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and HBO Go, allow people to create multiple profiles within the account. However, Netflix is the first one to take this step against this common practice of sharing password just to avoid subscription fee.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv