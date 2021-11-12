New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Social media platform Instagram is a constant source of entertainment and infotainment for its users, due to which sometimes users end up doing endless scrolling over the app. In order to help users to take a break, Instagram is working on a new feature named "Take a Break".

With the help of this feature, one can take some time off from the social media platform after spending hours on it. Meta-owned photo-sharing application’s head Adam Mosseri announced this feature to prevent addiction from the platform. The update comes at a time when various reports have raised concern about the fact the Meta apps are addictive for users.

Mosseri posted a short video on Twitter, wherein he explained about the ‘Take a Break’ feature and said that this feature is being developed in order to give people more control over their experience on Instagram.

The photo-sharing platform has reportedly been working with third-party experts to test this new feature. The feature is expected to be released to a small number of users in the coming days and if the testing of the feature goes smoothly, then the company will launch this feature for all its users in the coming months.

According to a report published by TechCrunch, to help creators and influencers earn money, the photo-sharing app is reportedly planning to introduce a new subscription feature. Earlier, this month Instagram’s head Adam Mossier announced that the company was exploring subscriptions for its users.

Instagram subscription feature is reportedly priced at Rs 85 per month, however, this is not the final price when the service will be introduced for everyone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen